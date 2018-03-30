0 Florida restaurant only serves C-food

TAMPA, Fla. - Restaurants in Tampa are famous for steaks and Cuban food. A new restaurant in the west-central Florida city, wants to be known for its C-food.

The C-House opened March 24 in the historic Seminole Heights neighborhood, and every item on the menu starts with the letter C, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Owner Danna Haydar said some of her favorite foods start with a C, and after some thought she realized she could compile a sizable menu.

"It just spoke to me and the C-House belonged in Seminole Heights," Haydar told the Times.

The menu will focus on champagne, cheesecake and charcuterie, Haydar told the Times, but there are “community shareables,” which are appetizers such as calamari, crab cakes and Canadian fries. Other entries include chili, cheeseburgers, chicken and dumplings, Cobb salads, Caesar salads and cheesy mac, the Times reported.

Want something to drink? There are cocktails, craft beers and Chardonnay. And for dessert there are cookies, cupcakes and chocolates, the Times reported.

The restaurant is located in what was an old transmission shop. It had three soft grand openings before its grand opening on March 24, the Times reported.

Haydar said prices range from $4.50 to $13, so there is a good chance customers won’t have to drop a C-note to pay for dinner.

