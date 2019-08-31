Ford recalls 550,000 trucks, SUVs over safety issue

Ford Motor Co. is recalling thousands of vehicles due to problems over a lack of seat-back restraint, which could pose a risk of injury during a crash.
More than 550,000 trucks and SUVs, including 2018-2020 Ford F-150s, 2019-2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks, 2018 -2019 Ford Explorers and 2019-2020 Ford Expedition vehicles with manual driver and/or front passenger seat-back recliner mechanisms, the automaker said in a press release.
The recall also includes some 2020 Ford Explorers and 2020 Lincoln Aviators with rear outboard seats with manual seat-back recliner mechanisms.
“Affected vehicles may be missing the third pawl required for seatback strength,” the automaker said.
“A seatback with an improperly assembled recliner mechanism may have reduced strength and may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury,” it said.
Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the faulty seats.
The recall affects more than 483,000 vehicles in the United States, almost 59,000 in Canada and and just over 8,000 in Mexico.
