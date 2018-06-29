0 Former Boy Scouts leader facing new charges after initial rape conviction

SOMERVILLE, Mass. - A former Somerville, Massachusetts, Boy Scouts leader is facing new charges after spending 15 years in prison for raping some of his Scouts.

In the mid-late 1990’s, Joseph Moran raped and molested six teenagers. He’s now been accused of sexually molesting two more victims.

This former Somerville Boy Scout leader, convicted of raping Scouts was released after 14 years. Now arrested for allegedly sexually molesting 2 more victims.

In documents obtained by WFXT, Moran admitted to sexual assaults at his home, pleaded guilty and was sent to prison.

While Moran was behind bars, he refused any sex offender treatment, according to the documents.

In 2012, Middlesex District Attorney Gerry Leone's office moved to have Moran civilly committed as a sexually dangerous person.

Qualified examiner Dr. Gregory Belle reviewed Moran's file, and found him still sexually dangerous in 2012, according to the documents.

Three months later, Belle reversed himself after interviewing Moran, finding him no longer sexually dangerous, leading to his release.

The qualified examiner said the same thing about serial sex offender Wayne Chapman last month, leading to a back-and-forth about whether or not he should be released.

Five years after Moran's release on probation, he was arrested again.

Moran was arraigned in Lawrence District Court, then later indicted in Essex County Superior Court and charged with sexually molesting two new victims.

Police are not releasing the arrest report, but, according to the indictment, one of the attacks allegedly happened at a storage unit in Haverhill last October.

Moran is a registered Level 3 sex offender, which means he is most at risk to re-offend.

He is due in Essex County Superior Court later next month, and is currently being held at MCI-Cedar Junction.

