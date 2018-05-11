0 Former day care worker 'force fed' children to point of vomiting, DCF report says

HINGHAM, Mass. - A former Hingham day care worker faced a judge, accused of abusing eight children over a period of 10 months.

Wednesday morning, charges were brought against 30-year-old Marie Millette, who still found ways to earn money babysitting after being fired from her day care after abuse allegations.

The judge ordered Millette to stop working with children while she awaits trial on eight counts of reckless endangerment of a child and eight counts of assault and battery.

Joe Sheehan never gave up asking questions. For a year-and-a-half, he pushed investigators to bring charges against his daughter's former day care worker.

"They told us that she had been shaken, force fed, rocked aggressively to go to sleep," Sheehan told Boston 25 News in August, 2017.

The allegations are spelled out in the DCF report. Investigators interviewed one of Millette's co-workers at Bright Horizons who told investigators that she witnessed the abuse.

The witness said "Millette force fed these children by spraying the bottle into their mouths.... the children would sometimes cry, spit the milk out, or vomit."

In another incident, the co-worker said "Millette picked up (a child) and put her hand over her mouth while trying to get her to sleep... when told to stop because (the child) couldn't breathe, Millette laughed and stated she 'can breathe' out of her nose."

That same witness also told investigators the day care's director witnessed some of the inappropriate behavior in early November 2016, but "nothing really happened from it."

Court documents show the eight children involved were three to 15 months old, including Sheehan's daughter, who was 10 months old.

Sheehan told Boston 25 News Wednesday that he feels some relief knowing someone is finally being held accountable.

"We've been waiting for this day. You know, it's finally here, we just have to wait to see how it plays out," said Sheehan.

Bright Horizons was working on a response to these charges when Boston 25 News contacted them Wednesday afternoon.

Millette is due back in court in June.

