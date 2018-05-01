Former Green Bay Packers lineman Carlos Gray shot to death in Alabama

Former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Carlos Gray was shot to death in his Alabama home, AL.com reported.
Gray, 25, was found dead at his Pinson home Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Police and first responders were sent to Gray’s home when a friend found Gray wounded and unresponsive, AL.com reported.
Authorities said they found marijuana, digital scales, a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and an AK-47 rifle with a large capacity magazine at Gray’s home, AL.com reported.
Football>Nfl - Former Packers defensive lineman Carlos Gray found sh...https://t.co/5jXEpxFsAc #NFL pic.twitter.com/IzBFg00BKq— NFL Sportyst (@NFLsportyst) May 1, 2018
Gray played collegiately at North Carolina State University and left after his junior year to enter the 2014 NFL draft. He signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He played in four preseason games for the Packers in 2014 and was released in 2015.
Gray was the father of two young children. He was renovating houses, selling cars and working as a party promoter, AL.com reported.
