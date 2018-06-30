0 Former WWE star Matt Cappotelli dies of cancer at 38

Former WWE star Matt Cappotelli died Friday at 38, after a long battle with cancer.

His wife, Lindsay Cappotelli, made the announcement on Facebook, noting that he died “exactly one year after his brain surgery.”

“Today my love-my strong, sweet, beautiful love-took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went Home to be with Jesus,” Cappotelli wrote in her post. “You think you can be prepared for this when you know it’s coming, but you just can’t. The only person who’s comfort I want right now is the one who can’t give it to me. I miss him so much. I know where he is now is so much better, but it doesn’t change how much I miss him.”

The WWE also announced the death of the former co-winner of WWE Tough Enough III.

WWE is saddened to learn that Matt Cappotelli, a promising Superstar who was a co-winner of WWE Tough Enough III, passed away Friday at age 38. https://t.co/MCuoAHBkt6 — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2018

According to WWE, Cappotelli played football at Western Michigan University and rose quickly through the ranks in the WWE, when he was a co-winner in the reality show “WWE Tough Enough III.”

He trained at Ohio Valley Wrestling, a former developmental system for the WWE.

Cappotelli’s career in professional wrestling was cut short when he was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, in 2006.

He survived his first bout with the disease, but it returned in 2017.

“Life is the most precious gift we’re given,” Matt Cappotelli told the WWE in 2017. “If I can inspire others to not give up on the life they’ve been blessed to have, that’s what I’m trying to spread -- hope.”

