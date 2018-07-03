  • Fourth of July: Ice cream shop to give free cone to kids who can recite Pledge of Allegiance

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Kentucky ice cream shop is doing its part in marking the July 4 holiday. Kids who can recite the Pledge of Allegiance to workers at the Dairy Del on South Shelby Street in Louisville can get a free cone.

    This is the sixth year that owner Wayne Madison has offered the deal and he says he’s given thousands of kids under the age of 12 a free cone for their efforts, WHAS reported.

    He says it’s all fun.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “Watching the kids, it’s pretty cool. I mean the kids as young as 3 years up and the 3-year-old is trying to recite the pledge and trying to remember it, it’s kind of hard for some of them,” Madison told WHAS

    Madison expects another thousand customers again this year, WHAS reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories