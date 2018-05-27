0 Friend of serial pedophile's victims shocked he was set to be released

Serial pedophile Wayne Chapman's release from prison was put on hold this week after an emergency petition pushed courts to keep him in jail.

Melanie Perkins, a friend of some of Chapman's victims, says she was shocked to hear he was supposed to be released this week.

"Wayne Chapman is a very dangerous man," Perkins said. "He’s also a very sick man."

Perkins says a few of her friends were sexually abused by Chapman, and she believes the disappearance of her childhood friend Andy Puglisi is also connected to Chapman.

"While there’s considerable circumstantial evidence against Wayne Chapman in the disappearance of Andy Puglisi, there’s, in fact, no body," Perkins said. "Andy’s remains were never found."

Chapman was convicted of raping young boys in 1977, and spent four decades in prison.

Two qualified examiners determined Chapman is no longer sexually dangerous, and he was set to be released.

The Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts agreed to take another look at the case after attorney Wendy Murphy filed an emergency petition to appeal Chapman's release.

"Obviously we are very pleased," Murphy said. "The victims are relieved to put it mildly, and they’re also optimistic."

Those against Chapman's release are optimistic now that the Judicial Court will have a say in the decision, and Perkins is hoping that the convicted child rapist is never let out.

"If and when Wayne Chapman does get out and he does re-offend, this has all been recorded," Perkins said. "So that everybody knows what the warnings were ahead of time, and this is all evidence in terms of unfortunately whatever child might be next in his case."

Chapman will remain in prison until the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts decides whether he's no longer sexually dangerous.

The decision could come next week, and Chapman's attorney, the Department of Corrections, the Attorney General, and the District Attorney of Essex County need to file pleadings for the appeal by Wednesday at 5 p.m. After that, the justice will make a decision on the release.

