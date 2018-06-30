Georgia mother killed in retaliation shooting, police say

ATLANTA - A 57-year-old Georgia mother was killed Friday morning in a retaliation shooting after a wild night on a downtown Atlanta street, police said.
Between 12:45 a.m. and 3:50 a.m., authorities responded to three shootings on Forsyth Street. The slain woman’s unidentified son is the primary suspect in one of them, Atlanta police said.
Investigators were on the scene of a shooting involving an Atlanta police officer when they learned of a second shooting at a nearby convenience store in the 200 block of Forsyth Street.
Video shows an injured woman running out of the store for help. A man is captured in the footage, dropping a backpack with a gun still in his hand.
A half-dozen officers, with guns drawn, ran after the man, but he got away, police said.
The injured woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
Officers interviewed witnesses, cleared the scene, returned to the officer-involved shooting investigation and then heard another round of gunfire.
They found the slain woman with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot, also on Forsyth Street, police said. Her name has not been released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}