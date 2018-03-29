Georgia teacher, coach accused of sex with student, touching another

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives with Georgia's Gwinnett County Police Department have charged former teacher Brad Elliott, 37, of Waleska with one count of sexual battery and one count of sexual assault.
Elliott was a teacher and football coach at Buford High School. There were two female victims, both students in Elliott’s classes, police said. Both incidents reportedly occurred on Buford High School property during the current school year.
He is charged with sexual battery for allegedly touching one victim on the buttocks. He is charged with sexual assault for alleged consensual sexual contact between Elliott and a second victim. It is illegal for a teacher to have sexual contact with a student at their own school, even if both parties are over the age of consent.
Elliott recently resigned from Buford High School. He was previously a teacher at Roswell High School.
Elliott turned himself in Wednesday evening and was in custody at the Gwinnett County Detention Center. His bail was set at $22,000, according to a release from the police department.
Detectives are investigating the possibility of additional victims and encourage them to come forward. Anyone who has information about additional victims or crimes involving Elliott is encouraged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
