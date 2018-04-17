Georgia teen shot, killed while walking to store, witness says

UNION CITY, Ga - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Union City, Georgia, in which a young man was shot several times Monday afternoon.
A witness told WSB that it was his younger brother, 17-year-old Chevelle Thompson. He said Thompson was walking to a nearby store when he was shot twice.
Police blocked off part of the neighborhood as they investigated. The Fulton County medical examiner was called to the scene.
Witnesses said that, at some point, Thompson got into a car and rushed to find help in a nearby neighborhood.
“My first thing was to call 911 when I came out of the door,” a witness told WSB. “The operator asked me to hold on and she was going to have them give me instructions to apply pressure wherever the gunshot wound was.”
“It sends chills through my body that there’s a murderer out here on the loose,” resident Stephanie Brooks told WSB. “To see a loss of life, this young man who had potential and a future, I can only imagine what his mother is feeling right now.”
So far, no one has been arrested. Union City police said the neighborhood is typically quiet. Those who knew Thompson said the shooting is unnerving.
