0 Georgia triplets graduate summa cum laude from high school

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Triplets from metro Atlanta have graduated from high school with honors and a number of college credits.

The Henry Herald reported that Kolby, Sydney and Kendall Belcher all graduated summa cum laude last month from Ola High School in McDonough, Georgia. They each earned 4.0 GPAs.

Because the siblings were also dual enrolled in college while attending high school, they’ll commence their freshman year of college with nearly a year of credits.

“I’m very happy and proud of them,” their mother Cathey Belcher told the Henry Herald.

The kids began their education as early as age 3 with both their parents teaching them reading and writing.

“They took off from there,” their mom explained. “They knew they were expected to do their best and never settle for a B or C grade when they could get an A.”

Both Kolby and Sydney Belcher will attend Georgia State University. Kendall Belcher will head to Gordon State College in Barnesville, Georgia. Kolby Belcher is planning on working in marketing and wants to get a master’s degree in business administration. Sydney Belcher will study to become a nurse at Georgia State. She hopes to get a master’s degree and work in the hematology/oncology department at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Kendall Belcher plan on working in the financial services industry and will get a business administration degree at Gordon State. She also has her sights on a master’s degree.

“I’m excited about them going to college,” Cathey Belcher said. “We’re encouraging them to keep doing what they’ve been doing and reminding them to always give back to their community.”

