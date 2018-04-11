0 Georgia twins convicted of distributing crack cocaine

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Four years after they were released from prison for selling crack cocaine, Georgia twins Kecole and Kemeca Dukes could be sent back to prison for the same offense.

The Dukes brothers, 40, of Gainesville, were recently convicted of conspiracy to distribute as well as distribution of crack cocaine, U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a statement.

Calling them career offenders, Pak said the twins have multiple convictions for distributing crack cocaine, including one in Hall County in 2011 that sent them to prison until 2014.

“Both brothers were back selling crack cocaine less than a year later,” Pak said.

From August 2015 to October 2016, while on parole, they conspired to sell crack cocaine to informants working for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, according to authorities.

Prosecutors said Kemeca Dukes was the primary contact and sold drugs to informants on 10 occasions. Kecole Dukes provided the drugs on three occasions and acted as a lookout for his brother during drug exchanges, Pak said.

They were arrested in 2016.

Kemeca Dukes pleaded guilty March 23 to one count of distributing crack cocaine.

Kecole Dukes was found guilty March 29 of three counts of distributing crack cocaine. Additionally, the jury found him guilty of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute at least 28 grams of crack cocaine and distributing the drugs.

Sentencing has not been scheduled.

