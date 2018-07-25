0 Georgia woman's leg severed in Florida I-75 crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Georgia woman is in stable condition a week after a car crashed into her on I-75 South in Florida, severing her leg as she assisted a relative who had been in a wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol told AJC.com.

Atria Marshall, 36, of Decatur, Georgia, remained at the UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida, on Tuesday, just days after the July 18 wreck in Columbia, Florida, according to Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Marie Wilson.

Marshall’s relative, who was in a Kia sedan, was involved in a wreck on the interstate. Wilson said Marshall got out of her car to check on the relative. A 1998 Honda Civic driven by Dylan Robitaille, 26, of Gainesville, Florida, was traveling south on I-75 at the time, according to a news release from the FHP.

Officials said downpours in the area prevented Robitaille from seeing the Kia initially.

“(He) doesn’t see it until the last second,” Wilson said.

Officials said Robitaille swerved to avoid the car, but instead sideswiped it and hit Marshall in the process. Robitaille’s car rotated counter-clockwise before stopping.

>> Read more trending news

Authorities said Marshall landed behind the Kia after she was struck, suffering a severed leg. The FHP and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office provided tourniquets to help stabilize Marshall’s leg, according to the release.

Robitaille remained on the scene. Wilson said charges in the crash are pending.

A GoFundMe account has been created to raise money for Marshall’s medical bills. The account has raised more than $2,500 of its $20,000 goal.

“No amount is too small and no amount is too big,” GoFundMe account creator Clea George said on the page. “Just please give something to help them.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.