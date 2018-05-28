Germany's largest amusement park reopens after massive fire

RUST, Germany - There were no injuries among the thousands of people who evacuated from Germany’s largest amusement park after a fire ignited Saturday, destroying the Pirates of Batavia ride.
About 250 firefighters battled the blaze at Europa-Park into Sunday morning after the fire started in a warehouse, according to Sky News. Some firefighters suffered minor injuries and were all released from the hospital.
“A sad day for Europa-Park,” amusement park chief executive Michael Mack said on Twitter. “Thanks to all who help us to save our life's work! Can not express my feelings.”
A sad day for #europapark thanks to all who help us to save our life's work! Can't express my feelings.Lost Batavia and Norway completely-but so far no person beeing hurt— Michael Mack (@MichaelMack) May 26, 2018
Most of the park was reopened Sunday. The Dutch- and Scandinavian-themed sections of the park remain closed.
The park is the second-most popular in Europe, behind Disneyland Paris.
