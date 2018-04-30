Giant tree falls on baseball field just before middle school game injuring at least 10

BELLEVUE, Pa. - Almost a dozen people were injured after a giant tree fell on a baseball field Monday at a high school in suburban Pittsburgh.
A fire official said at least 10 people were injured when the tree toppled over on the field at Northgate High School in Bellevue. Four victims were treated at the scene and six were taken to local hospitals.
A heavy presence of firefighters and workers converged on the field to help clear the tree.
The softball team from Williams Middle School, part of the Montour School District, was scheduled to play Northgate when the accident occurred.
It’s unclear how many of the victims were children.
We’re still on that breaking news. At Northgate Hi—tree fell on a ball field, injuring as many as 10 people. Latest, LIVE at 6 pic.twitter.com/DGY5WiLReX— David Johnson WPXI (@DavidWPXI) April 30, 2018
