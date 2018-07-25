Giraffe watch: April is expecting new baby

Get the webcams ready, April the giraffe will be a mom again.
The star of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, is pregnant. She and her mate Oliver are expecting calf no. 5.
Zoo officials made the announcement Wednesday morning. They don’t know if she’s having a boy or a girl or the exact day she is due. But the baby will arrive in spring of 2019, the “Today” show reported.
April’s last baby, Tajiri, or Taj, was born on April 15, 2017 as millions of fans awaited his arrival, watching live streaming webcams for days.
By the time the live stream ended on April 21, it had 232 million views overall and 1.2 million people watching as she gave birth, “Today” reported.
The baby watch webcam just came back on line Tuesday and is giving fans a look at the now-growing family.
