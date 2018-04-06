  • Goats stuck on edge of Pennsylvania bridge beam rescued

    By: WHIO.com

    Updated:

    Two goats that wandered from a Pennsylvania farm and onto the edge of a bridge beam had to be rescued.

    >> Read more trending news

    According to a post on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Facebook page, crews from the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation worked to save the goats.

    Crews used a crane to rescue the two goats, which had been stuck for about 18 hours. The goats were returned to their farm.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Goats stuck on edge of Pennsylvania bridge beam rescued

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Errant spit led to Florida road rage incident that left 1 dead;…

  • Headline Goes Here

    NJ couple awarded $37 million in talcum powder lawsuit

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pennsylvania fourth-grader recounts bullying in Facebook video

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dog dies during grooming at NJ PetSmart; pet's owner wants answers