Graphic video: Police officer flies through air after being hit by car

SARDINE CANYON, Utah - A Utah state trooper is lucky to be alive after he was hit by a car that tossed him into the air.
Sgt. Cade Brenchley was hit from behind while he was responding to a call of multiple cars sliding off the snow-covered road in Sardine Canyon, The Houston Chronicle reported.
The 13-year veteran of the force suffered four broken ribs and a broken scapula, KSTU reported.
Good Samaritans rushed to help Brenchley until first responders could get there.
Brenchley was the 11th patrolman who has been hit by a car this year, KSTU reported.
During a news conference days after the crash, Brenchley is asking drivers to slow down, KSTU reported.
