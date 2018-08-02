Great Wall of China section crumbles after heavy rain

SHANXI PROVINCE, China - Repairs to the Great Wall of China may have done more harm than good after a section of the centuries-old Wonder of the Ancient World crumbled to the ground.
The section in the Shanxi province collapsed after weeks of heavy rains saturated the region, The Daily Mail reported.
The area had been closed since July 22, but emergency repairs have started to fix the area, Express reported.
Some believe the measures used to save the Great Wall are actually leading to its destruction and are weakening the foundation of the miles-long wall.
Section of Great Wall of China collapses after heavy rainfall https://t.co/Ku0SYG960D— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 2, 2018
The area that collapsed was repaired eight years ago, Global Times reported.
The Great Wall of China stretches 21,200 kilometers, or 13,173 miles, over 15 provincial areas and is under the control of more than 600 agencies, Xinhua News Agency reported.
It was built between the third century B.C and the Ming Dynasty that ran from 1384-1644 A.D., Xinhua News Agency reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}