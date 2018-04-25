Group of motorcyclists stop traffic, help stranded woman

MESA, Ariz. - A group of motorcyclists are being praised for doing a good deed.
Eduardo Plascenia, Patrick Patterson and Damon Pruit were on a ride Sunday afternoon when they noticed that a woman was stranded in a crosswalk. Traffic wouldn’t stop, or slow down, for her to cross, KNXV reported.
The trio turned around and used their bikes to block traffic, making sure the woman could cross the street safely, before she gave a wave as the riders rode off.
“She thanked us adamantly. She waved at us and thanked us. She had stopped shaking and had extended her hand to Eduardo and Damon and I behind her,” Patterson told KNXV.
