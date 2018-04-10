Gwen Stefani announces Planet Hollywood Las Vegas residency

Gwen Stefani is the latest pop singer to head to Las Vegas for a residency show.
The singer, “The Voice” coach and fashion designer is headlining “Gwen Stefani – Just a Girl” inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting this summer.
The residency was announced in a news release Tuesday.
“To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor,” Stefani said in a statement. “Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”
Stefani joins Jennifer Lopez, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Blink-182, Lady Gaga and a host of other musicians who have or will have residencies in Vegas.
Shows will be on select dates from June 2018 to March 2019.
It’s happening!! My very first Las Vegas residency “Just A Girl” is opening June 27th at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood! 🙌 Tix for all 25 dates go on sale this Fri at 10am PT. ♣❤️♠♦️ gx https://t.co/WlkIg8Hq66 pic.twitter.com/x8veFQ1m12— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) April 10, 2018
Tickets for the 25-date residency go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. PDT on Ticketmaster.com. VIP packages and meet and greets are available and $1 of every ticket sold will go toward the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, which gives medical treatment to children in Nevada and the surrounding area. For more information, visit Ticketmaster.com/Gwen.
Dates for the residency are below and at GwenStefani.com.
June 2018: 27, 29, 30
July 2018: 3, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21
Dec. 2018: 27, 29, 30, 31
Feb. 2019: 27
March 2019: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16
