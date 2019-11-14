Mom who disappeared after Georgia football game found safe

A woman who disappeared after leaving a college football game in Athens has been found safe.
Update 11:45 a.m. EDT Nov. 14: The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said Linda Christine Tryon, 42, was missing since Saturday, Nov. 9.
Athens police found the woman and said she was unharmed.
Original report: There's an urgent search underway for a Georgia mother last seen after leaving a college football game in Athens.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said Linda Christine Tryon, 42, has been missing since Saturday, Nov. 9.
Tryon was last seen in the downtown Athens area during the University of Georgia vs. University of Missouri football game.
According to friends, Tryon left the game after the first quarter and went downtown to a bar.
"This is completely out of character," a friend of Tryon told WSB-TV.
If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, they are urged to call 706-613-3345.
Linda Christine Tryon (42 YOA) has been missing since November 9th. She was last seen in the downtown Athens area...Posted by Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Wednesday, November 13, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}