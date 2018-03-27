HBO docuseries ‘Being Serena' looks at tennis icon's life

Serena Williams is the focus of a new five-part HBO series airing in May.
The Grio reported that “Being Serena” will give fans a look at the tennis icon’s life as a mother, newlywed, and health struggles as she makes her comeback to the court.
“Being Serena will provide viewers unprecedented access to Williams during her pregnancy, new motherhood and marriage, while documenting her journey back to supremacy on the court,” HBO said in a statement. “Viewers will experience her life from every angle as the intimate first-person show delves into her landmark career, family life and expanding role as a businesswoman and investor in the worlds of tech, fashion, fitness and philanthropy.”
Last May, Williams announced she and her then-fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian were expecting their first child. The athlete was in her first trimester when she competed against her older sister, Venus Williams, in the Australian Open and won.
Daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born Sept. 1 and on Nov. 16, Williams and Ohanian were married in New Orleans.
“Being Serena” airs May 2 at 10 p.m. New episodes will follow each week at the same time.
Watch the teaser trailer for “Being Serena” below.
