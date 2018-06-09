  • HBO orders 'Game of Thrones' prequel

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Fans who enjoy “Game of Thrones” will get another taste of the HBO show after the saga wraps up its eighth and final season next year, Rolling Stone reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    HBO confirmed a pilot episode for a prequel, set thousands of years before the current “Game of Thrones” storyline, the BBC reported.

    George RR Martin, the book’s author and co-producer of the show, and feature screenwriter Jane Goldman, have created the new series, Rolling Stone reported.

    "Taking place thousands of years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ the series chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” HBO said in a statement. “And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend … it's not the story we think we know.”

    It's unclear when the prequel will air, but it will be after the final season of “Game of Thrones,” Rolling Stone reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    HBO orders 'Game of Thrones' prequel

  • Headline Goes Here

    Citys law enforcement arm led by African-American women is first for America

  • Headline Goes Here

    Belmont Stakes 2018: What time, what channel, who is racing, updated odds

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman struck, killed after trying to chase friend on narcotics near…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toddler beaten to death in Georgia hotel room, police say