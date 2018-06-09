HBO orders 'Game of Thrones' prequel

Fans who enjoy “Game of Thrones” will get another taste of the HBO show after the saga wraps up its eighth and final season next year, Rolling Stone reported.
HBO confirmed a pilot episode for a prequel, set thousands of years before the current “Game of Thrones” storyline, the BBC reported.
George RR Martin, the book’s author and co-producer of the show, and feature screenwriter Jane Goldman, have created the new series, Rolling Stone reported.
"Taking place thousands of years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ the series chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” HBO said in a statement. “And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend … it's not the story we think we know.”
It's unclear when the prequel will air, but it will be after the final season of “Game of Thrones,” Rolling Stone reported.
