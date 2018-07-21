Heart doctor for former President H.W. Bush killed in bicycle drive-by shooting

HOUSTON - A cardiologist who treated former President George H.W. Bush was shot and killed Friday in a bicycle drive-by shooting near Texas Medical Center in Houston.
Police said Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, was riding his bicycle near Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women just before 9 a.m. on Friday when he was shot by another bicyclist going in the other direction, Houston Police tweeted.
UPDATE on this morning's fatal shooting at 6600 Main Street: pic.twitter.com/Srgvcss4rW— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 20, 2018
The man fired two shots at Hausknecht before taking off on his bike, police said.
Hausknecht was on his way to work at the time, KTRK reported. A witness flagged down a private ambulance driving by the scene. Emergency crews rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Investigators do not know if the shooting was random or targeted, or possibly the result of road rage.
Jim McGrath, spokesperson for former President H.W. Bush, 94, issued a statement on Twitter.
Statement by President @GeorgeHWBush on the tragic death of Houston cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht. pic.twitter.com/Wl0g6IK3c5— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) July 20, 2018
“Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man,” President Bush said in the statement. “I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers.”
The suspect in the shooting is still at large, CNN reports. He is described as a 30-year-old white or Hispanic man, wearing a tan baseball cap, grey jacket, khaki shorts and riding a light-colored mountain bicycle.
