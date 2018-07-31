Here's how to get free guacamole at Chipotle for National Avocado Day

Chipotle is offering one of its most popular menu items for free Tuesday.
The restaurant chain is celebrating National Avocado Day by offering extra guacamole for free if customers order through the Chipotle website or app.
According to the Chipotle website, customers who place an order online or in-app using the code AVOCADO can get guacamole on their entree for free, a free side of guac or a regular order of chips and guac with a purchase of a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos. The options cannot be combined.
Use the 7-digit offer code AVOCADO when placing an online or in-app order to receive FREE Guac on one entrée OR a FREE side of Guac OR a regular order of Chips & Guac with purchase of a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos. Offer valid on 7/31/18 at participating restaurants in the US.— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 31, 2018
Customers can login or create an account on the Chipotle Mobile App or on order.chipotle.com. From there, they can order an entree and guac in one of the three options , click “view or redeem offers” and select “add an offer,” enter AVOCADO and check out.
The offer is only at participating locations from open to close.
More information on the offer is at Chipotle.com.
