Hospital employee accused of hiding recording device in bathroom, fired

BURLINGTON, Mass. - An employee has been fired from Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington for allegedly hiding a recording device in one of the hospital’s bathrooms.
A pen containing a recording device was discovered during a routine cleaning of an employee bathroom last week, Lahey Health System spokesman Dan Marra said.
"Lahey Hospital and Medical Center security was able to identify the employee responsible," Marra said. "The Burlington Police Department was notified and the employee was immediately terminated."
He added that a thorough search did not turn up any additional recording devices.
Officials determined that the device had been in the restroom for a short period of time, Marra said. No patients or visitors were impacted.
The identity of the former employee has not been released.
Police are investigating the incident.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}