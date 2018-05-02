0 House with 'black mold' listed for sale in Seattle for $775K

SEATTLE - A house in Seattle listed for sale at $775,000 has "black mold" present, according to the listing.

The house, listed for sale on Redfin, is located in the Ballard community.

"Amazing view of Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound," the listing reads in part. "Build your dream home in vibrant Ballard. Tear down. Investor. Enter at your own risk. Wear mask as Black mold is present. Do not enter if you are pregnant or have health issues. Lots of debris and steep stairs. Property sold 'as is.'"

The property's address is listed as 6521 36th Ave. N.W.: a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home.

The county’s appraised value of the property is $634,000 – up $57,000 from the previous year. The house was constructed in 1925, and is only $93,000 of the appraised value.

The median list price in Seattle is $553,000.

According to a new analysis released this week by realtor.com, the combination of low inventory, escalating home prices and high demand has made Seattle among the toughest areas in the country for millennial buyers. On average, millennials in Seattle earn $78,300, according to the analysis.

Millennials make up 15.4 percent of the total population in Seattle.

There are almost 9 percent fewer homes on the market than a year ago, and the majority of those are unaffordable for most first-time homebuyers. More than half of all homes for sale across the United States are at the high end of the market, according to the March Zillow@ Real Estate Market Report.

In February, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index jumped 6.3 percent from a year earlier, matching December's increase. That jump was the largest in nearly three years.

Steady job gains and rising numbers of millennials moving out on their own has intensified the competition for homes – in Seattle and nationwide.

In January, Seattle became the sixth-most expensive city to live in, moving up from ninth in 2017.

Information from The Associated Press and the KIRO 7 archive is included in this report.

