0 Hurricane Dorian: If you're in Georgia or the Carolinas, here's what you need to do by Monday

The National Hurricane Center is warning residents of Georgia and the Carolinas that a dangerous Hurricane Dorian is forecast to move up the East Coast of the United States this week, bringing high winds and dangerous surf.

On Sunday, Dorian made two landfalls in the Bahamas, first at Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands and then at Marsh Harbor on Great Abaco Island.

>>Tracking Hurricane Dorian: Live updates

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour and gusts of more than 220 mph, is forecast to make a northward turn, hugging the coasts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

The 5 p.m. ET Sunday advisory from the NHC read:

"On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco this evening and move near or over Grand Bahama Island tonight and Monday. The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.

"There is an increasing likelihood of strong winds and dangerous storm surge along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina later this week. Residents in these areas should continue to monitor the progress of Dorian and listen to advice given by local emergency officials."

Federal and state emergency management agencies are advising those living in coastal areas to finalize preparations as the storm churns in the Atlantic. Dorian is expected to remain a hurricane for the next five days.

>> Read more trending news

If you're in Georgia or the Carolinas, here are some preparations you should complete as soon as possible in advance of Dorian.

Basic preparedness tips (finish these Monday)

1. Know how to get out. If you are ordered to evacuate, know the local hurricane evacuation route(s) to take. Use the links below to get evacuation route information for your county and state.

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina

2. Know where to go. You may want to book a hotel inland. This is tricky since the path of a hurricane can change quickly.

3. Plan for your pets. Here is a link to a list of hotels that accept pets. Here is a link to pet-friendly emergency shelters. Use this link to an Emergency Route Planner to find hotels and shelters that accept pets along the route you enter. The American Humane Society offers tips on preparing your pet for hurricanes on its website.

Here is a basic pet emergency kit checklist: Preparing Makes Sense for Pet Owners-Emergency Preparedness Pet Kit List.

4. Put together a "go bag." Get a disaster supply kit together. It should include a flashlight, batteries, cash, first aid supplies, medications and copies of your critical information if you need to evacuate. Use this Red Cross checklist. Look under the category "Prepare a Disaster Supplies Kit."

5. Get your supplies now. If you are not in an area that is advised to evacuate and you decide to stay in your home, plan for adequate supplies in case you lose power and water for several days. You could be unable to leave your home due to flooding or blocked roads. Here is a checklist to use.

6. Get gas. Gas up your vehicles now. Gas lines will get long and some places will run short on supplies. Use this link to find gas.

7. Make a plan. Use this list to make a family emergency communication plan.

8. Get some cash. If the power goes out, it will be impossible to use ATMs. Businesses that can open after a storm may not be able to accept debit or credit cards.

9. Get information. Many communities have text or email alerting systems for emergency notifications. To find out what alerts are available in your area, search the internet using the name of your town, city, or county and the word "alerts."

Preparing your home (finish this by Monday evening)

1. Prepare the yard. Hurricane winds will cause trees and branches to fall. If you can, trim or remove damaged trees and limbs to keep you and your property safe.

Secure loose rain gutters and downspouts and clear any clogged areas or debris to prevent water damage to your property. Clear your yard of unsecured items such as lawn chairs.

>>Why you should never use a generator during a storm

2. Get a generator (maybe). Consider buying a portable generator. Remember, generators can be deadly if used incorrectly. Keep generators and other alternative power sources outside, at least 20 feet away from windows and doors and protected from moisture. That means you cannot use a generator during a storm.

In the days to come

1. Pay attention. Keep up to date with the information being put out by the National Hurricane Center. Listen to local TV and radio stations.

2. Stay charged. Keep your phone and computers charged. Consider a backup battery for your phone or laptop.

Terms to listen for

1. What does "hurricane watch" mean, and what should I do if one is issued?

A hurricane watch means hurricane conditions (high winds, storm surge) are possible within the next 48 hours.

Steps to take

Review your evacuation route(s) and listen to local officials.

Review the items in your disaster supply kit; and add items to meet the household needs for children, parents, individuals with disabilities or other access and functional needs or pets.

2. What does "hurricane warning" mean, and what should I do if one is issued?

A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected within 36 hours.

Steps to take

Follow evacuation orders from local officials, if given.

Check in with family and friends by calling or using social media.

Follow the hurricane timeline preparedness checklist here, depending on when the storm is anticipated to hit and the impact that is projected for your location.

Related stories:

What is the Saffir-Simpson scale, how does it work; is there a Category 6?

Hurricane Dorian: What is a king tide and how will it affect Dorian?

What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?

© 2019 Cox Media Group.