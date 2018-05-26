0 Indiana couple finds bobcat sleeping on front porch

GEORGETOWN, Ind. -

A family in Georgetown, Indiana, said they walked on their front porch to find a bobcat sleeping on a chair.

WAVE reported that Donna and Ray Singleton, the owners of the home, walked out onto the porch around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

“I looked at it and I thought, ‘That is the biggest cat I have ever seen,’” Donna Singleton told WDRB. “It was very, very beautiful.”

They left the home for four hours and the big cat hadn’t moved.

“My husband, Ray, said, ‘I think that's a bobcat.’ With that, we got in the car, came back at 11:30 and it’s still there,” Donna Singleton said.

Like Donna Singleton, neighbors began taking videos and photos of the bobcat.

VIDEO: bobcat found chillin' on porch of southern Indiana home. "We heard it's a lost pet. It was so nice!" @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/TcKHulWyRh — Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) May 22, 2018

According to WDRB, residents in the area suspect that the bobcat is a pet because it’s been seen in the area before. It’s also known that someone in the area owns a bobcat. With the proper permit, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it’s legal to own the big cat, according to WDRB.

The bobcat eventually woke and walked away.

"It was so beautiful...I wanted to keep it!" Georgetown, Indiana family wakes up to bobcat chillin' on front porch. @WDRBNews 6pm @INdnrnews pic.twitter.com/bB9c0vaJOY — Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) May 22, 2018

