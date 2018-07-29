Indiana police chief arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

The police chief of a suburban Indianapolis city was placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, The Indianapolis Star reported.
Mitch Thompson, the police chief in Fishers, was involved in a three-car accident Friday night in Marion County, Mayor Scott Fadness said in a statement. Police responding on the scene said Thompson rear-ended a car, which caused it to hit a third vehicle, WXIN reported.
In his statement, Fadness said Mitchell told him about the arrest.
In a report released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Thompson registered a 0.126 percent blood alcohol level on a breath test and agreed to a blood test. The legal limit in Indiana is 0.08 percent, the Star reported.
Thompson was booked into the Marion County Jail and released early Saturday morning, according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday, the Star reported.
Assistant Chief Ed Gebhart has been selected as acting chief, Fadness said in his statement.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}