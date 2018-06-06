Indiana school shooting suspect will not be charged as adult

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indiana prosecutor said that a 13-year-old student accused of shooting a classmate and teacher at a middle school in suburban Indiana will not be tried as an adult.
Prosecutor D. Lee Buckingham said that someone as young as 12 can be tried for murder but the statute does not include attempted murder.
Buckingham said that the teen’s case could not be heard in adult court because his alleged attempt to commit murder “wasn’t successful,” The Associated Press reported.
The middle school student is accused of opening fire into a science classroom at Noblesville West Middle School on March 25, officials said.
The teen, allegedly armed with two handguns, shot 13-year-old Ella Whistler and science teacher Jason Seaman, prosecutors said.
Whistler is still in the hospital. Her family told RTV6 that she was shot seven times, including in her face, neck and upper chest. She suffered from collapsed lungs, several broken bones and has significant nerve damage.
Seaman has been credited with helping stop the attack by disarming the student. He suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.
