  • Infants 'sign' cards for newly minted mothers at local hospitals

    A woman’s first Mother’s Day is extra special, and hospitals in the Allegheny Health Network in Pennsylvania, are taking small steps, in a manner of speaking, to note the occasion.

    Newborn babies at West Penn, Jefferson, Forbes and Saint Vincent hospitals are giving their rookie moms a unique gift with the help of hospital staff: Mother’s Day cards featuring their tiny footprints.

    Nurses gently press the infants’ feet onto ink pads, one at a time, and stamp their “signatures” wishing their mothers a happy first Mother’s Day.

    The babies then deliver the cards to their mothers’ rooms.

