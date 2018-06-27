Instagram launches four-way video group chat

Instagram’s latest update is a four-way video group chat.
The company initially announced the news in May, and it is now rolling out the service to iOS and Android users.
“Video chat gives you the experience of realtime video in a private space and helps you feel close and connected to friends when you can’t be together. Your friends are already on Instagram, and with video chat, you can seamlessly connect across iOS and Android and without a phone number,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.
The new function allows up to four friends to join a group call through Instagram direct messaging. Users can minimize the window and browse the rest of the app without ending the call.
Users can also join a call already in progress and hit the mute button to avoid additional call invites. Blocked people cannot call you.
To begin a call, users can select the direct button, located at the top right side of the Instagram home screen, open a chat and choose the video icon at the top right.
