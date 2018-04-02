  • Internet memes get mean with Sister Jean

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SAN ANTONIO - It didn’t take long for some internet users to turn mean on Sister Jean.

    After the University of Loyola-Chicago’s fairy tale season ended Saturday with a loss in the Final Four, memes began to surface, mocking the school’s inspirational chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt.

    The Crying Jordan memes popped online after No. 3 Michigan defeated Loyola-Chicago, 69-57. A head shot of Michael Jordan, with tears streaming down his face, was superimposed over the face of the 98-year-old nun, who has rooted for the Ramblers since the early 1960s.

    Another meme showed a young boy faking out an elderly woman during a one-on-one basketball game. The boy drives to the basket as the woman tumbles to the ground.

    #Michigan said bye bye to #SisterJean in the #FinalFour,” the meme read.

    A third tweet showed a group of people tossing a wheelchair with a fake elderly woman strapped to it over a railing into a ravine.

    It just goes to show that when it comes to the internet, nobody is off limits.

