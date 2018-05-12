Iran's supreme leader checks out ‘Fire and Fury' at book fair

Iran’s supreme leader was photographed browsing through a copy of “Fire and Fury” during a visit to the 2018 Tehran International Book Fair, according to his website.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was photographed with a Farsi version of the book while touring the fair held in Tehran on Friday.
“Fire and Fury,” the controversial bestseller by Michael Wolff, portrays a turbulent White House under President Donald Trump.
This photograph appeared less than one week after Khamenei lashed out at President Trump for announcing the United States would withdraw from a 2015 agreement over Iran’s nuclear program.
