IRS to extend tax deadline after Tax Day computer glitch prevented filings

WASHINGTON D.C. - The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that the agency experienced technical issues with its e-File and Direct Pay systems and extended the tax deadline for last-minute filers.
Urgent: IRS provides an extra day for taxpayers to file, pay their taxes following system issues. File by midnight, April 18.— IRS (@IRSnews) April 17, 2018
Taxpayers were unable to access the system earlier in the day, but just after 5 p.m. the sytem appeared to be working properly.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who oversees the IRS, announced the agency would offer an extension for those affected by the outage, and said a “technical issue” caused the problem.
The IRS is giving you an extra day to file your taxes, after their online payment system went off line earlier pic.twitter.com/GPazvXMAdI— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) April 17, 2018
“We’ll make sure taxpayers have extensions once the system comes up to make sure they can use it, and it in no way impacts people paying their taxes,” Mnuchin said to a group of reporters in New Hampshire, according to The Associated Press.
The agency later announced a one-day extension.
“Individuals or businesses with a filing or payment due date of April 17 will now have until midnight on Wednesday, April 18. Taxpayers do not need to do anything to receive this extra time,” the IRS said in a statement Tuesday.
