Jail kitchen receives better health inspection score than popular restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A popular national chain restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina, received lower health scores than the county jail, in an inspection report from local health officials.
The Cheesecake factory at SouthPark received a score of 83 in the latest inspection from the Mecklenburg County Health Department while the Mecklenburg County Jail scored a 96.
Some residents expressed concern about conditions at the popular restaurant.
Patron Angie Zimmern said she expects a restaurant like the The Cheesecake Factory to be safe for families, including her own.
>> Related: Corporate found mold in ice machine, among other health violations, at 2 Charlotte Dunkin' Donuts
“Certainly, (in) this day and age, we would expect higher standards from the people who are preparing our food. That is a little surprising to hear,” Zimmern said about the score of 86.
An inspector “observed employees slicing tomatoes, touching parmesan, sprinkling garnish on plates and handling fries with bare hands,” according to the health inspection report.
The report also noted that 15 containers of sauce had to be thrown out because of issues with temperatures, and that dates weren't marked on food like chicken strips, wings and sliced pork.
“I think that's pretty low for a popular place that's well-known for their name too,” resident Pang Yang said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}