Jason Momoa spotted with current, former NFL stars at Pittsburgh Steelers game

    By: WPXI.com

    Actor Jason Momoa, best known for his roles in "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones," attended the Pittsburgh Steelers game at Heinz Field on Sunday.

    Momoa posted photos with Ben Roethlisberger, James Conner and former Steelers stars on Instagram, captioning the post: "STEELERS NATION @steelers is blowing my mind i'm in love with pittsburgh what a town mahalo to all the amazing people who make it feel like home. aloha j"

    The Steelers also posted a video of Momoa at Heinz Field.

     

    Momoa is in Pittsburgh filming a new Netflix movie called "Sweet Girl." They will be filming at PNC Park this month.

