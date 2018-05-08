  • John Legend is one of six new Google Assistant voices

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Google announced that singer John Legend will be one of the new voices of Google Assistant.

    The musician and songwriter, who has appeared in multiple Google ads, one with his model and cookbook author wife Chrissy Teigen, is one of six new voices for the digital device.

    CNET reported that Google made the announcement Tuesday at its annual I/O developer conference in Mountain View, California.

    The technology used for the voices on the Assistant was WaveNet, which allowed Legend’s voice to be used for different user responses in less recording time.

    According to The Verge, Legend’s voice will be on the Assistant for Google Home and other Google devices, like phones and home speakers, later in the year.

     

