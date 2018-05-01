  • Johnny Cash Museum unveils singer's first gold record for ‘Walk the Line'

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. -

    The Johnny Cash Museum has unveiled a rare item that will be on public display for the first time ever.

    On Tuesday, the museum, which contains exhibitions, pictures and memorabilia from the life of country music legend Johnny Cash, displayed his first gold record. The award was for Cash’s first No. 1 record, “Walk the Line.”

    The timing of the unveiling was special. It was on the 62nd anniversary of the song’s release.

    “This is a piece we had to acquire -- at any price -- and return to its proper place, which is the Johnny Cash Museum,” museum founder Bill Miller said in a news release. “I held this award in my hands during my last visit with Johnny in early September in 2003. I feel good that it’s in my hands again, this time for all the world to see and enjoy.”

    The gold record can be seen on display at the museum in Nashville, Tennessee, seven days a week. More information on tickets and the museum can be found at JohnnyCashMuseum.com.

    Johnny Cash's first gold record for "I Walk the Line" on display at The Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.
    The Johnny Cash Museum

