Jordin Sparks and husband Dana Isaiah welcome baby boy

Singer Jordin Sparks has become a mom.
According to People magazine, Sparks, 28, and her husband, Dana Isaiah, 25, welcomed a son at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday in Los Angeles. The baby boy, named Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., was 21 1/2 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 4.5 ounces, the magazine reported.
The "American Idol" winner described giving birth as "miraculously beautiful," People reported.
"He was and is everything we imagined," said Sparks, who plans to call her son DJ.
