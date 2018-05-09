  • Justin Timberlake hiring social media coordinator for ‘Man of the Woods' tour

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk and Ryan Glover, WHBQ.com

    Updated:

    Justin Timberlake is looking to hire a social media coordinator for his “Man of the Woods” tour.

    The musician, who released his fifth studio album, “Man of the Woods,” in February, is making the hire through a contest on LinkedIn.

    The “Man of the Woods Tour,” which is through Live Nation, needs someone with social media-savvy to manage social media for the tour.

    Any member of LinkedIn age 18 and up with a publicly visible profile can apply. The winner will travel to the May 27 stop in Dallas and work as the social media coordinator at the show.

    Potential employees can enter the contest by making and posting a video on LinkedIn telling Timberlake why they should win and use the hashtag #LinkedInTopCompaniesContest. The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday, May 13.

    More information is available at LinkedIn.com.

