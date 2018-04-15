K-9 shot in the line of duty back on his paws

CAPE COD, Mass. - After being shot in the line of duty, a K9 officer is fighting back.
K-9 Nero was shot along with his partner, Yarmouth Officer Sean Gannon, while serving a warrant last Thursday. Gannon was killed and Nero was badly injured.
The suspect, 29-year-old Thomas Latanowich of Somerville, was allegedly hiding in the attic when the shooting occurred.
A law enforcement source told Boston 25 News a bullet went through Nero's cheek and into his shoulder. He underwent emergency surgery and has been receiving around-the-clock care since.
Shortly after midnight Sunday, Yarmouth Police posted an update about Nero, showing the pup on a walk.
"FIGHTING back and standing STRONG!" said the police department.
The Cape Cod Veterinary Specialists in Buzzards Bay are caring for Nero.
