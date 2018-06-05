Kate Spade: Celebrities, fans react to iconic designer's death

The death of New York fashion designer Kate Spade has rocked the celebrity and fashion world.
She was found dead in her New York apartment of an apparent suicide on Tuesday.
Officials say she was found hanged inside her Park Avenue home by housekeeping staff around 10:20 a.m. They say she left a note at the scene.
Celebrities and fans are turning to Twitter to express their grief and sympathy.
My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018
The nicest woman, the first person to compliment me on Liz Lange Maternity when I first started. And the creator of the most iconic brand. I am heart broken by this news. https://t.co/teisqU6JK8— Liz Lange (@lizlange) June 5, 2018
“I believed that I could, so I did”. She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory. #KateSpade #RIP— Mr. Kenneth Cole (@mr_kennethcole) June 5, 2018
Rest in peace, Kate Spade... https://t.co/leUGNbQbDl pic.twitter.com/nvaQDbldAP— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 5, 2018
The CFDA is devastated to hear the news of our friend, colleague, and CFDA member Kate Spade’s tragic passing.— steven kolb (@stevenkolb) June 5, 2018
– Diane von Furstenberg and Steven Kolb https://t.co/OPJ0rw37t0
Horrible news this morning. Thanks for giving us so much beauty and encouragement Kate Spade 💛 pic.twitter.com/m3kKIHRcId— MelLissa (@MelLBeezzy) June 5, 2018
Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family.— josh groban (@joshgroban) June 5, 2018
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
