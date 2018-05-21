  • Kelly Clarkson calls for ‘moment of action' to honor victims of Texas school shooting at Billboard

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    In a moving and somber start to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Kelly Clarkson called attention to the Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas that left 10 dead and another 13 wounded.

    Instead of a moment of silence, however, Clarkson, who said no one should be in fear to go to school called on the crowd, and viewers, to honor the victims with a moment of action. 

    "Once again we're grieving for more kids that have died ... I'm so sick of moment of silences ... it's not working," an emotional Clarkson said. "Mommies and daddies should be able to send their kids to school."

