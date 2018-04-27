  • Ken Bone, man made famous from Trump/Clinton debate, says son suspended for gun range photo

    Nearly everyone knew who Ken Bone was back in 2016. They may not remember his name, but he was made famous when he asked a question as an undecided voter during a 2016 presidential debate between then-candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

    Bone is in the news again after a photo got his child in trouble at school.

    The photo was a response to one of a survivor of the Parkland shooting, who claims he was questioned by school security officers after he tweeted about going to a gun range with his father, Fox News reported earlier this month. The security officers said that students were concerned after video of the teen at the gun range started to circulate, Fox News reported at the time.

    Bone tweeted a photo of himself and his son at a gun range with his son using an assault rifle. His son was pointing the gun at the target as Bone stood behind him, supervising, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported

    Bone said he was called days after the post by his son’s school principal, who said his son would be suspended pending a police investigation. Bone did not say what school his son attends, but said in a follow-up post that his son was not asked about the photo and didn’t know he was suspended, Fox News reported.

    The photo in question was posted to Bone’s account, and he claims his son doesn't have a Twitter account, The New York Post reported.

    As of Friday afternoon, again via Twitter, Bone said that his son has been reinstated and will return to school Monday.

     

