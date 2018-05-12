  • Khloe Kardashian shares first video of daughter with Tristan Thompson

    Khloe Kardashian shared the first video of newborn daughter True on Instagram Saturday, four weeks after she and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed her to the world on April 12.

    “Happy one month old, mama,” Kardashian said in the video, which features a flower filter on the baby’s cheek. “I love you, pretty girl.” 

    True is the first child of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, 33. 

    Thompson, 27, also has a 17-month-old son, Prince Oliver, from a previous relationship. 

     

