Kidnapped baby burned, dies from his injuries, police searching for suspects

NATCHITOCHERS, La. - Police in Natchitoches, Louisiana, are searching for those responsible for killing a baby Monday night in a horrendous act of brutality.
Authorities were called to a trailer park just after 9 p.m. over a missing 6-month-old infant, who had disappeared from his home after two strangers showed up at the door, according to KSLA-TV.
Police said a woman at the residence opened her door and was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.
KSLA reported the woman ran from the attackers and when she returned, the baby was gone.
Just over an hour later, investigators responded to a call about a fire and found a baby with “obvious burns over his body,” according to the news station.
The baby later died from his injuries. Police are still investigating and haven’t made any arrests.
